At River City Flower Farm, you’ll find cosmos, sunflowers, dahlias, snapdragons, sweet peas and everything in-between.
Owned and operated by Autum and Zach Peyton, River City Flower Farms is a small family farm raising cut flowers in the lush Nehalem River Valley.
“The majority of what we grow we do so from seed,” Autum said. “Our farming practices are focused on organic and sustainable methods. We operate out of our home in Nehalem where we have our greenhouse and we grow our finicky and early spring crops.”
The two have been growing flowers at their home since their first summer together nearly eight years ago.
“We were visiting the family in Nehalem for New Year’s weekend,” Autum said. “The weather wasn’t much for beach going or hiking so we went for a drive around the valley. After a few, for-sale signs we pulled up to our dream home! We didn’t miss a beat and we moved in 8 weeks later!”
They knew they wanted to use a portion of the open, sunny land on the property to grow something besides grass.
“So, we talked a lot about market needs and noticed that our little area didn’t seem to have any flower stands or even anywhere you could easily purchase flowers for delivery,” said Autum. “We officially broke ground just last year! We planned on growing the flowers first to see if we could be successful at that.”
With three children under the age of three, the family began to see success with their flower business and started selling a few bouquets at Wild in Manzanita.
“Then we got a few restaurants and local business clients,” Autum said. “Word of mouth spread. We had a good base of retail clients throughout the three village area, a few restaurants, cafes, a book store. A few wedding clients and even a few prom florals were done. I would have a pop-up bouquet bar on Saturdays out front of Wild. I’d sit around and make bouquets and let people come make their own! It was really fun and I loved getting to know my community. We would almost sell out every weekend! It was fantastic!”
Then Covid-19 happened. The family lost some of the side income and had to go all in on their flower farm business to survive.
“We branded ourselves and set out on completely redeveloping our concept to do CSA’s [Community Supported Agriculture],” Autum said.
River City Flower Farm’s CSA’s can be purchased in full or half seasons.
“In our case the purchaser will receive gorgeous organically raised blooms from our farm weekly or bi-weekly,” Autum said. “Bouquets will be delivered to one of our convenient pick-up locations. Delivery direct to home or business is available for a small additional fee.”
A full season CSA is 16 bouquets delivered weekly for $360, or a half season CSA with eight bouquets delivered every other week for $200.
CSA’s and specialty bouquets can be delivered from Seaside to Tillamook.
Pricing, delivery fees, and more information can be found at rivercityflowerfarm.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.