Recipe: Raspberry Oatmeal Bars

Recipe & Photo Source: FoodHero.org
Number of servings: 12
Time for preparation (including preparation and cooking): 1 hour 5 minutes
Ingredients:
Crust and topping:
1⁄2 cup flour
1⁄4 cup brown sugar
1 cup quick oats
3 Tablespoons butter or margarine
2 Tablespoons applesauce
1 Tablespoon orange juice
Filling:
1 Tablespoon flour
1 Tablespoon brown sugar
1 1⁄2 teaspoons orange juice
2 cups raspberries (fresh or frozen)
Directions:
1. Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Spray or lightly oil an 8”x 8” baking pan.
2. Crust and topping: Mix flour and sugar in a bowl. Cut butter into mixture until crumbly. Mix in oats. Set half aside for topping.
3. To remaining mixture, stir in applesauce and orange juice. Press in bottom of baking pan.
4. Filling: Combine flour, sugar, juice and raspberries. Mix well.
5. Spread filling on crust. Sprinkle with topping.
6. Bake 40-45 minutes. Cool. Cut into 12 bars.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.