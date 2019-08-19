Kelly Raynor believes buying secondhand is a conscious decision.
“It’s really important to use what we have.”
So, when the Phoenix Exchange in Tillamook was listed for sale, Raynor felt that the secondhand clothing store model lined up with her ethics.
“I have wanted to be a small business owner for a while. I had written up a couple business plans and nothing seemed to fit,” Raynor said. “I had been in [the Phoenix Exchange] once or twice before, and met the previous owners at Food Roots’ Pie Days.”
Raynor purchased the business this past March and renamed it Re:current.
“I like Re:current with the colon because it’s something that continues to be current and you can make your own fashion,” Raynor said. “Plus, it’s a play on water which seems appropriate for the area.”
Before moving to Tillamook County, Raynor was working within the sustainable clothing market in Portland. She’s passionate about the industry as wearing secondhand finds can cut down on water pollution created by the textile industry.
But, how can you be stylish in secondhand clothes?
“Develop an individual style, don’t worry about what’s trending,” Raynor advised. “Fashionable and trendy are not the same thing. Fashionable comes from within, and trendy is following the crowd.”
Raynor is currently curating the inventory in the store and says she is working hard to get clothes moving in and out of the shop. She plans to continue taking things on consignment, and is especially looking to expand her furniture selection.
Re:current’s building also received renovations including the addition of multiple dressing rooms, and thanks to a TURA grant, the exterior of the building will receive a new coat of paint.
With two employees, Re:current is open seven days a week through the summer: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday and noon-5 p.m. Sunday-Tuesday.
“I’m open long ours for people to come in before and after work,” Raynor said.
Raynor hopes to offer workshops about sustainable fashion in the future.
Visit Re:current at 2015 Second St, Tillamook.
