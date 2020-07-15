Re:current, located in downtown Tillamook, carries a curated selection of secondhand goods, from current styles to vintage, high street to high fashion, uncommon art, whimsical home goods and unique furniture. They are open seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday through Tuesday and 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.
Owner Kelly Raynor said the store has been open since March 2019. She remodeled during quarantine and reopened in May. Some of the improvements made were new flooring, paint, and a 37-foot quilt mural on one the store’s walls. Raynor did almost all the work herself.
“I go into Portland a lot and source there,” Raynor said of where she buys her clothes and goods. “I also go to estate sales and garage sales and I also do consignments.”
Walking in to Re:current, people can expect a bright, organized space with clothing, furniture and home goods, contemporary styles and some vintage pieces.
Re:current held a grand opening on June 13 to celebrate the new and improved store. The event began with a ribbon cutting, giveaways every hour, refreshments, and a 20 percent off sale.
Re:current also had a $2 sidewalk sale on the Fourth of July. Proceeds went to Tillamook Habitat for Humanity. Raynor holds these sales on holiday weekends in the summer for Memorial Day, Fourth of July and Labor Day. There was not a Memorial Day sale this year due to COVID-19. The proceeds from the sale always go to a local nonprofit.
“When people bring me items to consign, anything I don’t take into the store gets put in the $2 sale or as a store clearance item,” Raynor said.
Re:current always does sales during downtown events such as Moonlight Madness and Small Business Saturday, as well as rotating sales. If she has too much inventory, she puts items on sale. Raynor also hosts sustainable fashion events. Because of the pandemic, she does not know when she will be able to start those up again.
Raynor announces her sales on Re:current’s Facebook page Recurrent. Follow the store on Instagram @recurrentrecycle for giveaways. People can shop online on Facebook or at https://www.recurrentrecycle.com/
