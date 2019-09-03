The 10th annual Muttzanita Festival will be held on Saturday, Sep. 7 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. This event raises money for local animal rescues that rely solely on donations. This year, the money raised at Muttzanita is going to Animal Haven by the Sea.
The festival began 10 years ago with the opening of Four Paws on the Beach, a local boutique that carries supplies and gifts for dogs, cats, and their owners on the Oregon Coast.
“This fundraiser gives all proceeds to animal rescues that don’t get funding otherwise,” Meghan Ruona, co-owner of Four Paws on the Beach, said.
A new Mayor of Muttzanita – a local dog – will be announced at the festival. There are currently seven candidates. Voting will take place from now until Sep. 6. The old mayor will meet the new mayor at the festival and both will lead the Pet Parade that goes from Laneda to the beach.
“Dog owners can register their dogs for the day’s events on-site,” Ruona said. “Dogs can get in for free, but there is a $20 fee per dog if they are participating in contests.”
Registration opens at 10 a.m.
Pet Fashion and Talent Shows will be held at 1 p.m. Awards will be handed out for a number of categories, including best-dressed, funniest costume, etc. Vendors will have dog food samples, artists, support dogs, and more. The silent auction will have all sorts of items to bid on, including toys, leashes and collars, gift certificates, and more. There will also be a food cart this year. There will also be Muttzanita t-shirts for sale, which has become a “collectors item,” said Ruona.
Festival Schedule
10 a.m. – Registration, vendors, silent auction open
10:20 a.m. – Mayor of Muttzanita announced
10:30 a.m. – Parade line-up (2nd & Laneda)
10:45 a.m. – Pet parade down Laneda to the beach
11 a.m. – Chuck-it contest on the beach
12 p.m. – Musical “sits” contest on the beach
12:15 p.m. – Teachable paws agility demo on the beach
1 p.m. – Pet talent contest on First Street. Final call for silent auction
2 p.m. – Silent auction pick-up. Festival ends
