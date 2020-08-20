The Monday Musical Club of Tillamook recently held an online Jr.-Sr. Award Program for three county high school young musicians. Three students submitted a video where each performed 2 classical pieces from differing musical eras and all three were awarded $400.00 checks and certificates.
Ethan Lee, a senior pianist from Neah-Kah-Nie High School received the Mary Toy Award. Kaitlyn Sisco, a senior vocalist from Tillamook High School received the JoAnn Widmer Memorial Music Award and Maleah Upton, a senior vocalist from Tillamook High School received the Dorothy Schwend Award. Our club thanks Tillamook County for your continued support in encouraging our county's young musicians.
Monday Musical Club of Tillamook plans to continue its monthly programs for the 2020-2021 year via online media.
