A flying hero of World War II has been awarded the French Legion of Honor for his service.
Capt. John “Jack” Ferris enlisted in what was then the Army Air Corps on Sept. 1, 1942. He was classified for navigator training at Pan American Airways Navigation School in Florida, which was completed in April of 1944. The following July, Ferris was assigned to a B-24 bomber crew and deployed to Italy to join the 15th Air Force, 484th Bomb Group, 824th Bomb Squadron.
Ferris’ outfit flew combat missions to Italy, Germany, Yugoslavia and Austria. In September, the unit was sent to Southern France to fly support missions. Ferris returned to Italy Feb. 1, 1945 and he was on his 22nd mission when his aircraft was shot down over Vienna, Austria. He returned to Italy six weeks later and flew six more missions.
For his actions, Ferris was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross, Air Medal with two Oak Leaf Clusters, and two Presidential Unit Citations. At the war’s end, Ferris returned to the U.S. and was discharged. He was married, had four daughters, eight grandchildren, and a great granddaughter. He currently resides in Rockaway Beach, Oregon.
In July of this year, Ferris was one of three WWII veterans who were presented the French Legion of Honor during a ceremony at the French Residence in San Francisco. Two Army veterans were also awarded. The ceremony was the beginning of festivities for Bastille Day, a national celebration of independence. Inspirational remarks were given by Consul General of France Emmanuel Lebrun-Damiens.
“We would not be independent today without what the United States did during the Second World War,” Lebrun-Damiens said. “And we would not be independent today without the acts of courage and bravery of the three heroes that we are honoring today.”
Lebrun-Damiens said it was the decision of the French president to bestow upon every living American WWII veteran with France’s highest distinction – the Legion of Honor. He was joined in the award ceremony by several French elected officials.
“As young men, you left your home and family to fight and liberate not only France, but the whole European continent, to defend democracy and human rights,” Lebrun-Damiens said. “By serving your country, you saved my country. Freedom is a gift that does not come for free; it requires courage and bravery … your courage and your bravery are the reason why President of the French Republic decided to award you the highest French recognition.”
Lebrun-Damiens said the French people would never forget the Americans who helped restore their freedom. He noted the countless accomplishments of the Greatest Generation. He also highlighted the sacrifices of those who fell during the war on behalf of people they never knew. Lebrun-Damiens also said the French people know how much they owe the United States, adding that there is gratitude for the longstanding alliance.
Lebrun-Damiens pinned the French Legion of Honor on Ferris’ jacket and warmly embraced him. Then Ferris was asked to say a few words for the audience.
“I accept this honor as a representative of my crew and all of the gentleman of the 484th Bomb Group who had the privileges of flying in France and assisting,” Ferris said after receiving his award at the ceremony. “Thank you."
French Legion of Honor
The Legion of Honor is the highest French order of merit for military and civil merits, established in 1802 by Napoleon Bonaparte and retained by all later French governments and régimes. The order's motto ‘Honor and Fatherland’ and its seat is the Palais de la Légion d'Honneur next to the Musée d'Orsay, on the left bank of the Seine in Paris.
During the French Revolution, all of the French orders of chivalry were abolished, replaced with Weapons of Honor. It was the wish of Napoleon Bonaparte, the First Consul, to create a reward for civilians and soldiers. He instituted a Légion d'honneur, a body of men that was not an order of chivalry, for Bonaparte believed that France wanted a recognition of merit rather than a new system of nobility.
However, the Légion d'honneur did use the organization of the old French orders of chivalry, and the insignia of the Légion d'honneur bear a resemblance to those of the Ordre de Saint-Louis, which also used a red ribbon.
"You call these baubles, well, it is with baubles that men are led,” Bonaparte said. “Do you think that you would be able to make men fight by reasoning? Never. That is good only for the scholar in his study. The soldier needs glory, distinctions, rewards."
484th Bomb Group/824th Bomb Squadron
According to military history records, the 824th Bombardment Squadron was first activated at Harvard Army Air Field, Nebraska in September of 1943, one of the four squadrons in the 484th Bombardment Group. In April of 1944, the squadron began flying combat missions from Torretto Airfield, Italy.
Until the end of the war, the unit acted primarily as a strategic bombing organization, attacking oil refineries and storage facilities, industrial facilities and lines of communications in Italy, France, Germany, Austria, Czechoslovakia, Hungary and the Balkans.
In June of 1944, the unit's target was marshaling yards near Munich, Germany. However, the Germans deployed a smoke screen that effectively hid the target, making the attack unfeasible. Despite losses from flak and interceptor aircraft, the squadron proceeded to its secondary target at Innsbruck, Austria. Its persistence in the face of opposition earned the unit a Distinguished Unit Citation (DUC).
Two months later, the squadron received a second DUC for an attack on underground oil storage facilities near Vienna, Austria. Without fighter escort, the squadron fought its way through intense opposition to strike the target.
The squadron bombed bridges, viaducts, marshaling yards, and supply dumps to assist troops advancing on Rome between April and July of 1944. In September of that year, the unit transported petroleum products to troops participating in Operation Dragoon, the invasion of southern France. At the end of the war it supported the final advances in northern Italy.
Following Victory in Europe Day, the unit was assigned to Air Transport Command. It used its B-24s as transport aircraft, flying personnel from locations in France and Italy to Casablanca, French Morocco. It also engaged in transport operations from North Africa to the Azores or Dakar in French West Africa until it was inactivated on 25 July 1945.
