Oregon’s 67th Annual East West Shrine All-Star Football Game will take place on Saturday, August 3 in Baker City. The parade starts at 11 a.m. and kick off starts at 7 p.m.
Once a year, Oregon’s best and brightest Senior football players from the 1A to 4A high schools meet in Baker City to participate in an all-star football game that is much more than a game. These players are playing for the children who are patients of Shriners Hospital for Children.
One of the players on the West Team is Tristan Bennett of Neah-Kah-Nie High School. The coach of the team, Chris Bennett, is his father. Bennet, who graduated from the school in 1999, has been a coach of the team since 2016.
“It’s been great,” said Chris about his experience coaching Tristan. His son gets hit harder than other guys on the team, because he is the coach’s son, but coaching him has been a fun, rewarding experience for both father and son.
Chris played in the East West Shrine Game 20 years ago and is excited to be back on staff for the game and watch his son play. He says the game is a great opportunity for both him and his son. He is excited to see people that he played with 20 years ago.
Chris is very excited for Tristan to play in the game. His hope for him is to stay injury-free and make the lineup on the team. Chris says that his son is a hard-nosed football player. He believes that Tristan will play defense in the game, but it is possible that they may find a spot for him in the Offense. He is expected to play in a linebacker position.
Tristan received a half-ride scholarship to Western Oregon University to play defense as a linebacker and will move up from there.
Chris believes that the East and West teams are currently tied. He hopes for a win from the west team this year. The East West Shrine Game will be televised on August 3 at 7 p.m. for those who can’t make it to the game. The game will be aired on ROOTS Sports Network. Check your local listings for availability.
8/5/2019 –7:00 PM PST
8/7/2019 – 12:00 AM PST
8/8/2019 – 7:30 PM PST
8/18/2019 – 2:00 AM PST
8/21/2019 – 10:30 PM PST
8/24/2019 – 12:30 PM PST
