Kilchis River Pumpkin Patch and Corn Maze will be open on Saturdays and Sundays during the last four weekends in October from 12-5 p.m. The Haunted Corn Maze will take place on Friday, Oct. 25 and Saturday, Oct. 26 from dusk to 11 p.m.
The Kilchis River Pumpkin Patch and Corn Maze boasts of the largest corn maze on the Oregon Coast. This family business is located just past the two-mile marker on Kilchis River Road. It is open the last four weekends prior to Halloween, Oct. 5-6, 12-13, 9-20, and 26-27.
Kilchis River Pumpkin patch and Corn Maze offers good, wholesome family fun. Thousands of specialty pumpkins and gourds will be available, free hayrides, and one of the Oregon Coast’s largest corn mazes.
The pumpkin patch is authentic with thousands of u-pick pumpkins grown on the farm, including special bi-colored and unconventionally shaped pumpkins and gourds. They are priced according to size and include a hay ride around the farm.
“Prices of the pumpkins are by size, ranging from $3 miniature to $20 for the giant pumpkins,” said Patrick Zweifel, owner of the farm.
The 5 acre corn maze has a unique design with miles of trails. The cost to go through the maze is $5. A Kid’s Maze is also available for $2. The Haunted Maze is $7.
Several fall photo props are set up for great family photos.
Field trips are also available. Call 503-815-3762 to schedule your field trip and get discounted pricing.
