Jose Elias Rodriguez, a jockey that was injured in the seventh horse races for the Tillamook County Fair on Thursday, August 8 has made a miraculous recovery after colliding with another horse and falling off. Witnesses say that he was trampled by another horse. Rodriquez was on the number 5 horse.
Rodriquez was on the ground for a long time, according to sources who witnessed the event. Several medics attended to him before the ambulance took him to the hospital.
A Facebook post on Tuesday, August 13, shared by Tillamook County Fair, says that Rodriguez is well and thanks everyone for the prayers.
According to Camy VanSeggern, Manager of the Tillamook County Fairgrounds, Rodriguez was released from the hospital on Wednesday, August 14 and is staying with friends and family.
“We are so grateful for the fast reaction and care he was given,” said VanSeggern.
(0) comments
