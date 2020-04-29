Nancy and Gordon Whitehead built their Little Library, the HeboLane Library, last June. They have always loved giving books to kids, love to read, and see the value of getting books into the hands of people who might read them.
“Lots of people don’t have books in their homes,” Nancy said. “Books are expensive, they’re not something you always take with you if you have to move often.”
Nancy said they follow the Little Library guidelines, which asks people to take a book and donate a book. They have a sign on their Little Library that asks people to take a book, then donate one if they have one, bring the book back, or just take a book if they do not have one to share.
“Our mission is to get books to people, especially kids, especially during the pandemic,” Nancy said. “So we don’t mind if families who need books don’t donate books.”
In the HeboLane Library, there is a notebook where people can write comments, Nancy said. She said they like to hear what kind of books people would like.
“Thank you to whoever put this Little Library in our town,” a comment wrote. “My daughter, who is almost one, loves books and it’s so amazing just walking down the road and picking one out. A great memory for her to grow up with.”
Another person who moved to Hebo from Bend wrote that he loves reading nonfiction, classic literature, and writing poetry. He donated many books. Another comment said they loved the Greek mythology book and the Lord of the Rings book as well. People said they would like to see rock books and learning books for kids.
“I had a lot of books on hand when schools were closed and we started staying home, because I run a program called the South County Celebration of Language and Literacy,” Nancy said. “I had a stockpile of books for putting in the backpacks the Nestucca Valley Backpack Food Program fills each week for food insecure students.”
Nancy said putting books into food backpacks gave each student about 40 books last school year. She said it felt good to help families on their way to owning 80 books and is sad not to be able to do that this year.
Nancy also had books slated for the Pacific City Food Pantry, Wilson River School, Kindergarten Round-Up, and other programs she tries to supple with books for kids. She and Gordon also like to give puzzles, games, activity books, calendars, magazines, art supplies, journals, notebooks and more.
“We have books to last a while longer, but we will need book donations soon,” Nancy said. “We offer books and magazines for adults, as well as kids.”
Nancy said she is fascinated by research that puts numbers into ideas – research that gives a goal to aim for. According to Whitehead, recent studies have shown that children in a family that owns at least 80 books grow up with large vocabularies and big achievements.
“Children who are read to from infancy on tend to have heard millions of more words by the time they get to school than kids who haven’t been read to,” Nancy said.
According to an article by Scholastic, findings published in the journal Social Science Research show that raising a child in a home filled with books positively impacts their future academic growth and job attainment. The study shows literacy levels surge at owning 80 books.
Nancy and Gordon are retired teachers. As teachers, they saw that reading ability and the inclination to read are keys to everything students learn.
“We are concerned about children during the school closure time of the pandemic,” Nancy said. “They are missing a lot, and regular reading can help.”
Nancy said their most frequent book customer is a four-year-old who lives in the trailer park across the street. She always asks politely for a book, loves to choose her own, likes big-kid books, and loves the crayons, coloring books and puzzles.
Walter Amacher, who owns the Little Library in Pacific City, said he first saw Little Libraries in Multnomah Village and in Bellingham, Washington and thought it was a good idea.
“The closest one to Pacific City was in Woods, so I decided Pacific City should have one as well,” Amacher said. “I was worried about where to put it. If it was outside, it would have to be weatherproof, and in this climate, that is tough.”
Amacher asked the U.S. Post Office in Pacific City if he could put the Little Library there and they said yes. Since then, even with the pandemic, it has been popular.
“I liked the idea of it being in the post office, since nearly everyone in town goes there, and there are a lot of readers in this town,” Amacher said. “It was nice to be able to do something that makes so many people happy.”
Other Little Libraries in the county include: Little Free Library at 395 Nehalem Blvd in Wheeler, Auntie Mar’s Library on 902 N Third in Rockaway Beach, Kid’s Library on 703 N. Third Ave in Rockaway Beach, Tilly the Lighthouse at Garibaldi Maritime Museum, Gary Albright’s Little Library at Kilchis Point Reserve, Walter Amacher’s Little Library at the post office in Pacific City, one on Ocean Road in Manzanita, and more.
The HeboLane Library is located at 16435 South Hebo Lane, one block off Highway 101 in Hebo. Anyone is welcome; you do not have to live in Hebo.
