The City of Manzanita has awarded the Lower Nehalem Community Trust (LNCT) a $2500 grant, part of their Off-Season Tourism Promotions Grant funding for 2019, to help promote the Harvest Festival.
The City raised the city transient lodging tax from 7 percent to 9 percent in 2012. By state law, 70 percent of the tax revenue from that increase is required to be used for tourism promotion and tourism related facilities. In 2015, the City completed an Off Season Tourism Marketing Plan, which suggests ways to attract visitors to the community in the off season (October through May). The plan explains that the community is concerned about maintaining the quiet village character of Manzanita, while recognizing that some events in the off season that are consistent with the community’s character are needed to provide a more stable year-round economy for local businesses and employees.
“We will put the funding to use to promote Harvest Festival locally and to communities outside of the tri-village area (Manzanita, Nehalem, Wheeler),” said Ginnette Marberry, Communications Coordinator of the LNCT. “We will focus on using digital media as well as print advertising and hope to bolster interest for visitors and vendors to grow the Festival so that it not only generates support for the Lower Nehalem Community Trust, but for the vendors and businesses in our community.”
LNCT’s Harvest Festival has been celebrating the small village feel for 16 years. It highlights the community of farmers, foodies, nature lovers, and artists. This family friendly event is attended by the children of children who once attended. In promoting the Harvest Festival, the LNCT strives to keep the event accessible to everyone while generating activity for vendors and local businesses in the shoulder season.
Any donations or revenue generated from the Harvest Festival typically go to cover the costs of the event, said Marberry.
The LNCT’s 17th annual Harvest Festival will be on Saturday, October 5 from 12-4 p.m. at Alder Creek Farm. It will include a Farmers Market, over 30 vendors of fresh produce, fresh pressed cider from apples harvested in the LNCT’s Community Garden, arts and crafts from the local community, a showing of several local non-profits, live music, and a kid’s activities booth hosted by NCRD.
