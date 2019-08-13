The Garibaldi Maritime Museum will be hosting their first Pirate Festival on August 17-18 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. This is a family event that the museum collaborated on with Oregon Coast Scenic Railroad. The museum will have treasure maps for every child with four obstacles to complete. Every completed map earns treasure from the treasure chest.
The Railroad will have a “Pirate Raid Train Ride” both Saturday, August 17 and Sunday, August 18 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., said Karna Inman, Event Coordinator at the Garibaldi Maritime Museum.
Inman says their inspiration for the event was the Rockaway Beach Pirates Festival.
“They have not held the event for a few years now and we have sorely missed the festivities,” said Inman. “While brainstorming new educational programs, the museum staff came up with the idea to turn the Pirates Festival concept into an educational weekend of family fun.”
“What set the idea in stone was looking at the Maritime Museum in Hamburg, Germany’s picture of their Pirate Festival on Instagram,” said Inman. “The children pictured were having a wonderful time and we hope the kids coming to our event will have a good time too.”
“The museum will also have ‘Pirates of the Caribbean: Curse of the Black Pearl’ playing and a photo prop of the pirate ‘Red Beard’ to take pictures with,” said Inman.
There will be games, raffles, train rides with pirate raids, and more. The train will be departing on these days at 10 a.m., noon, and 2 p.m.
The event is free and for kids to enjoy before going back to school.
“As we are testing the waters this year, our event is a bit more scaled back than I envision for the future,” said Inman. “If we receive positive feedback from participants and our community partners, we hope to add vendors and even more community involvement next year.”
