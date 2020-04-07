Employees at Tillamook’s two biggest grocery stores are earning bonuses for working during the coronavirus pandemic.
Albertsons Companies (Safeway’s parent company) recently announced an ‘Appreciation Pay’ program to all non-union and union frontline associates. Structured to recognize the hardworking team members on the front lines, the company’s e-commerce pickers and drivers, store associates, distribution center associates and manufacturing plant associates will receive a temporary $2 an hour increase above their regular hourly pay and overtime.
“In ways that we could not even imagine, overnight, our country changed – and as a result it changed the way our teams conduct business,” said Vivek Sankaran, president and CEO.
“I am so proud to say our teams did not skip a step. In our manufacturing plants, distribution centers and in our stores, our associates are working tirelessly to serve our customers,” Sankaran said. “They work every day to keep our communities fed, their pantries and medicine cabinets stocked, and to ensure one less worry on our customers’ minds as we all face this unprecedented pandemic.”
The temporary increase, which was requested by the company’s division presidents and supported by the board of directors and the company’s owners, including Cerberus Capital Management was effective March 15 for approximately 230,000 Albertsons’ associates. The company will evaluate the situation on an ongoing basis and make changes as necessary.
“These times are unprecedented in the grocery industry,” Sankaran said. “This simple ‘thank you’ doesn’t seem like quite enough – and we hope our sincere appreciation with this program is a start.” #
On March 21, Albertsons Companies began implementing social distancing protocols across more than 2,200 stores. The goal with the protocol throughout the store is to follow guidance from the Centers for Disease Control to prevent customers from being within 6 feet of any other person for more than 10 minutes.
“Social distancing can make a significant difference in our communities as we face this pandemic,” Sankaran said. “Our stores are following the guidance from the CDC with regard to regular hand washing and enhanced cleaning and sanitization protocols. We believe that the next step toward helping slow and contain the COVID-19 virus is by reinforcing proper social distancing whenever possible.”
The company is installing designated waiting points through floor markers positioned throughout the store, especially at check stands and stations where people most often congregate, like the service deli, bakeries and pharmacy areas. Customers will also be asked to wait until the customer in front of them has finished collecting their groceries before unloading their groceries at the check stand.
"We have seen our customers begin to implement social distancing on their own with our 'two carts apart' reminders as they shop our stores, so we think our floor markers will increase awareness," Sankaran said. "We know that with our customers' help, along with other safety measures have implemented in our stores, we can create safer environments and help our communities contain the spread of this contagious disease."
As an added precaution during the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak, Albertsons Companies is installing Plexiglas in its checkout lanes as a protective barrier between customers and checkers. In addition to the installation of Plexiglas, the stores have taken a number of precautions, including:
▪ Pausing self-service operations like soup bars, wing bars, and salad bars.
▪ Enhancing measures to clean and disinfect all departments, restrooms, and other high-touch points of the store throughout the day, as well as a deep cleanse at the end of each business day. Cart wipes and hand sanitizer stations continue to be available at key locations within the store for customers’ convenience.
▪ Asking associates to follow CDC guidelines, wash hands frequently, and stay home if they feel sick.
▪ Reserving special times for seniors and other vulnerable shoppers who must leave home to obtain their groceries, unless otherwise locally mandated. The company is asking non-seniors and non-at-risk shoppers to avoid shopping at these times.
Fred Meyer also recently announced it would provide all hourly frontline grocery, supply chain, manufacturing, pharmacy and call center associates with a ‘Hero Bonus’ – a $2 premium above their standard base rate of pay, applied to hours worked March 29 through April 18. The premium will be disbursed weekly to ensure associates have access to additional cash.
The announcement follows and is in addition to Fred Meyer’s previous commitment shared on March 21, which provided a one-time bonus to frontline associates paid out on April 3.
“Our associates have displayed the true actions of a hero, working tirelessly on the frontlines to ensure everyone has access to affordable, fresh food and essentials during this national emergency,” said Dennis Gibson, president of Fred Meyer. “The Hero Bonus is just one more way we continue to convey our thanks and gratitude not only to our existing associates but also to the many new hires who have joined us in the past two weeks and those who will soon join Fred Meyer Stores.”
“Recently, we announced an appreciation bonus for our hourly frontline associates. This gesture was to thank our associates for everything they have done during the past few weeks,” said Sara Parker, director of human resources for Fred Meyer. “However, we recognize that this crisis is far from over, and after reflecting on associate feedback, we want to further acknowledge our terrific team for their hard work to date as well as the work yet to come.”
To protect associates and customers and flatten the curve, Fred Meyer has taken several preventive steps, including:
• Enhancing daily sanitation practices, including cleaning commonly used areas more often like cashier stations, self-checkouts, credit card terminals, food service counters and shelves.
• Installing plexiglass partitions at check lanes, and pharmacy and Starbucks registers across the enterprise.
• Adding floor decals to promote physical distancing at check lanes and other counters.
• Adjusting store operating hours to allow more time for associates to rest, clean and replenish inventory.
• Continuing to expand pickup and delivery services and contactless payment solutions like Kroger Pay.
In addition to the ‘Hero Bonus’ and appreciation bonus, Fred Meyer is taking several additional actions to support associates during this extraordinary time, including:
• Ensuring associates who are affected by COVID-19 – whether experiencing symptoms and self-isolating, diagnosed or placed in quarantine – can recover with the support of emergency paid leave.
• Fred Meyer is adding ExpressPay – a new benefit that allows most hourly associates to access some of their pay faster, putting money in their pockets sooner than usual.
• Parent company, Kroger, is making $5 million available for those facing hardship, including lack of access to childcare and for those considered higher-risk, due to COVID-19 through the Kroger Family of Companies Helping Hands fund.
• Offering an associate hotline to answer benefit questions quickly.
• Providing access to mental health services and other benefits to support associates’ mental and physical well-being during this stressful time.
• Supporting associates by onboarding many new hires in the last two weeks, including workers from the hardest-hit sectors like restaurants, hotels and food service distributors.
The Kroger Family of Companies is also uplifting communities in a variety of ways during this unprecedented time, including:
• The Kroger Co. Zero Hunger | Zero Waste Foundation is rapidly deploying more than $3 million in hunger-relief resources to communities disproportionately impacted by the coronavirus pandemic through its nonprofit partners, Feeding America and No Kid Hungry. The funding will not only support local food banks nationwide, but also fund initiatives that ensure children, whose schools may be closed, still have access to nutritious meals.
• Making it easy for customers to support The Kroger Co. Zero Hunger | Zero Waste Foundation’s mission to create communities free of hunger and waste by choosing to roundup their purchases to the nearest dollar at every self-checkout lane or donate at ZeroHungerZeroWasteFoundation.org.
• Donating food and funds to local food banks and hunger-relief efforts.
• The Kroger Co. Foundation supported the American Red Cross Annual Disaster Giving Program and Disaster Responder Program at the $500,000 level for 2020, enabling the Red Cross to develop capacity, leaders and resources to provide relief.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.