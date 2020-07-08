The Tillamook County Library has narrowed down their search for a new library director to two candidates: Heidi Dolamore and Todd Deck.
The need for a new library director came when Sara Charlton retired June 1 after serving in the position for 29 years.
In search for a new director, the application description outlined that the ideal candidate would be someone who was a community builder, communicator, respected administrator, and an innovative visionary leader.
Heidi Dolamore has previously worked as the assistant director of the San Jose Library and Berkeley Library Director.
“I keep a few special things at my desk – handwritten notes and drawings that I have collected over the years. I’d like to share some of them with you,” Dolamore wrote in her introduction. “My library received a small grant that we spent on a fun redesign for kids and teen spaces.”
Students at a local elementary school nearby got excited and wanted to help with the redesign. They held a fundraiser and donated over $1,000 to the library that was used for even more improvements.
“The excitement was contagious, and a few days later, a young girl told me she wanted to donate to the library, too,” Dolamore wrote. “She handed me an envelope with the message: ‘Money I raised at my lemonade stand’ written in large blue letters. I keep the envelope as a reminder that people are full of generosity.”
Dolamore has also worked as a children’s librarian.
Todd Deck is currently employed as the librarian for Tehama County Library in Red Bluff, California.
While there, Deck oversaw a renovation that resulted in a 17,0000 square-foot library building. Most recently, Deck’s library has distributed activity kits and book bags to over 100 children during the month of June through a grant with California State Library.
“One of the beautiful things about librarianship is for some it’s a complete linear path and for others it’s a series of mishaps,” Deck said in an interview with K-Love Radio. “I grew up in Redding California and struggled with reading. It was not an easy thing for me…I had wonderful teachers, wonderful librarians, and wonderful parents who really instilled the value in it. And there was a moment in my life when it did get easier…I just one day thought, ‘Why not me? Why can’t I be a librarian?”
Deck was awarded California Library Association Member of the Year 2019. Outside of the library, he enjoys yoga, hiking, dogs, and reading.
Both candidates conducted public zoom meetings hosted by the Tillamook County Library Board on June 29 and July 2.
