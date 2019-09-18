Pat and Wally Faulhaber recently celebrated their 75th wedding anniversary on Saturday, Sep. 7. This was a small function with mostly family. Their children, grandkids, and great-grandkids attended the event.
Pat and Wally married on Sep. 11, 1944. Wally is 96 years old and Pat is 92. They got married when Wally was 21 years old and Pat was 17.
The Faulhabers had six children, two of which have passed away. They have 12 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. They lived on Stillwell Avenue in Tillamook for 15 years. They have lived in Tillamook for 68 years.
Pat owned a local shop with a friend called Wine Not, which has since closed. Wally worked at a local sawmill for 32 years. Their close friend, Barbara Renteria, believes it was Hampton Lumber.
After retiring, Wally mowed lawns and fished every morning. He gradually had to decrease how many lawns he would do but he could never quite give up fishing.
“He mowed about 30 lawns a month and caught at least 30 fish a month,” Renteria said.
Renteria met the couple about 15 years ago at a senior center in Tillamook and has been close friends with them ever since. Renteria and her husband would take the couple to Chinook Winds or Spirit Mountain for their birthdays or anniversaries. Renteria said that she misses those trips.
“They are just wonderful people,” Renteria said.
The Faulhabers recently moved into Prestige Senior Living Five Rivers in Tillamook. Pat had begun having trouble getting up the steps in their home. They have lived at Five Rivers for a couple of years now.
Wally’s picture is up at the Tillamook Eagles and the Senior Citizens Club. The Faulhabers have a lot of friends in the community, some of which attended their close-knit anniversary party. One of Wally’s best friends from his teen years was in attendance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.