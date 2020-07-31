Are you ready to get out and Explore Your Outdoors Tillamook County? Our coalition partners have created a fun adventure game to help you discover (or rediscover) the natural treasures, trails and side trips in our area.
After months of uncertainty and being cooped up indoors, we know people are ready to get outside and moving. With social distancing as important as ever, the Explore Your Outdoors bingo adventure provides a healthful way for families to get active outdoors and gain a new perspective.
To make it fun and easy, our team has assembled a list of 24 area locations and activity suggestions for local day trips and outings. Most locations are family-friendly and highly accessible to people of all abilities, and game information and materials are available in both English and Spanish.
HOW to PLAY – Visit the locations on the BINGO card and check them off as you go. Online cards are available if you want to play online; actual cards are available if you prefer that option. If you get five in a row, horizontally, vertically, or diagonally, you can enter to win a prize from Tillamook County Wellness! Anyone who gets a blackout (i.e. visits all the locations) will be entered to win a BIG PRIZE. The adventure runs August 1 - September 25, 2020.
ENTER to WIN PRIZES
Online – Download a digital version of the BINGO card and location map from the Tillamook County Wellness website: www.tillamookcountywellness.org/bingo. Use the on-line form to submit your entry. Entry form must be complete to be eligible to win prizes.
Printed BINGO card – Pick up a card & trail guide and return completed entry form for prize entry at one of the following locations. Be sure to thank these organizations and their staff for their help and support!
North County – NCRD | 36155 9th Street | Nehalem (during regular business hours)
Central County – YMCA | 610 Stillwell Avenue | Tillamook (during regular business hours)
South County – Inn at Cape Kiwanda | 33105 Cape Kiwanda Dr. | Pacific City (during regular hours)
Completed entry forms can also be emailed to info@tillamookcountywellness.org or mailed to Tillamook County Wellness, PO Box 489, Tillamook, OR 97141.
Prize drawings will be held weekly, August 10 – September 28, 2020. Prizes include gift cards or products from: Manzanita News & Espresso, Flamingo Jim‘s, Oregon State Parks, Moment Surf Co., Stimulus Coffee, Kayak Tillamook, Nestucca Adventures, Tillamook Sporting Goods, Five Rivers Coffee, Toylandia, Bahama Mama‘s, Tillamook County Parks, and more! Special thanks to Tillamook County Creamery Association for generously donating gift cards and a Pendleton picnic blanket for one lucky blackout bingo adventurer.
PLAY it SAFE – Please follow all necessary safety and distancing guidelines. Avoid overcrowded areas by scheduling outings on weekdays when possible. Be prepared for changes in weather; take plenty of water and healthy snacks. Keep in mind that some services, including restrooms, running water, and trash cans may not be available at all locations. Pack it in, pack it out. Recreate responsibly – leaving places better than you found them.
The Tillamook County Wellness Explore Your Outdoors Bingo adventure game only features 24 outdoor activities, and there are many more places right here in our backyard to explore. Tell us your favorite places – post a photo of you and your family exploring the outdoors. Send your images and favorite places to info@tillamookcountywellness.org or share on our Instagram or Facebook pages @TillamookCountyWellness #ExploreYourOutdoors #MakingHealthyHappen.
For more information, go to www.tillamookcountywellness.org/bingo.
