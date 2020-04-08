County commissioners invested in a token of appreciation for those serving on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic – 1,000 buttons displaying “Official County Hero Award” along with the county logo and commissioners’ approval.
Tillamook County Commissioners Bill Baertlein, Mary Faith Bell and David Yamamoto paid for the buttons personally. The buttons will be distributed first to healthcare workers including staff at the Community Health Centers, Adventist Health and the Rinehart Clinic. A second round of buttons are designated for law enforcement, first responders, grocery employees, food bank volunteers and others serving the community.
“We want to recognize those folks because they are the heroes in Tillamook County,” Baertlein said.
Yamamoto credited Beartlein for the idea, saying it was important to recognize those who are continuing to serve as COVID-19 spreads. Yamamoto hopes as people see the buttons around the county they will say ‘thank you’ to those wearing them. Bell concurred with the need to recognize the frontline workers during the pandemic.
“We’re all stressed out in this situation, but people who are on the front lines – there’s a lot of anxiety and fear,” Bell said. “A button is a small thing, a thanks is a small thing, but it helps people to feel acknowledged.”
The commissioners voted unanimously in support of a resolution declaring official hero status for all those “putting their health at risk in order to be of service to our community during this crisis.”
“In times necessitating great courage, certain citizens step forward with incredible acts of courage and self-sacrifice,” the resolution states. “These heroes are awarded the official Tillamook County Hero button.”
A fourth case of COVID-19 coronavirus was reported to Tillamook county officials Wednesday morning, April 8.
