The wait is over; the Downtown Sweepstakes is back in full swing! The official kick off date was October 1, and as always the Sweepstakes runs until the end of December.
For those who don’t remember the rules, it’s simple: Whenever you shop downtown between Oct. 1 and Dec. 31, bring in your receipts to the TIllamook Chamber to be entered into a weekly drawing. You can enter one receipt per day. Each week a downtown business will sponsor a giveaway and we will draw from that week’s tickets to pick a winner. Then, every ticket will be entered into a grand prize drawing of $1,000 shopping spree in downtown Tillamook, sponsored each year by US Bank. The more you shop, the better your odds are of winning the grand prize. It’s that simple, and it’s that fun.
Our kick-off week business sponsor is Salty Raven, and we have other great weekly prizes from Pacific Restaurant, the Tillamook Coliseum, Sunflower Flats, Recurrent, Lot 35 Homes + The Shoppe and more. We will post the weekly winner to the Chamber’s Facebook page, along with special shout outs for our sponsor businesses.
We’re also going to try something new this year: We are creating a Facebook group specifically for the Downtown Sweepstakes. (Go check it out: Tillamook Downtown Sweepstakes.) This group will give shoppers a chance to post their own photos, our business community an opportunity to showcase what they have going on each week (sales, specials, promotions, etc.) and help connect merchants with their customers during the Sweepstakes. We will also keep a full list of the rules there, and offer special incentives to group members only. This could be extra receipt entries on specific days, or surprise giveaways exclusive to members of the group. So if you’re planning on participating this year and have a Facebook account be sure to go join that group so you’re not missing out on more downtown fun.
If you have questions about the sweepstakes,contact Britta Lawrence at 503-842-7525 or britta@tillamookchamber.org.
