Auditions have been scheduled for “Moon Over Buffalo”, a Ken Ludwig comedy. All roles are currently available. All cast must be available for tech week and all scheduled performances. Full character breakdowns and audition details are provided on the Riverbend Players website. Auditions are scheduled for August 18 at 12-2 p.m., August 19 at 6-8 p.m., and August 22 at 6-8 p.m. The first read-through is scheduled for August 26 at 6-8 p.m.
This will be the first time the Riverbend Players will perform “Moon Over Buffalo” in their 10 plus year history in Nehalem. “Moon Over Buffalo” is one of Ken Ludwig’s most well-known plays. Others include: “Lend Me a Tenor,” “Leading Ladies,” “Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery,” and the musical “Crazy For You,” to name a few.
Charlotte and George are the two lead characters and all others are amazing supporting roles. All parts must be memorized. Full character descriptions are available on the Riverbend Players website. Characters ages range from early 20’s to 50’s.
“We are looking for experienced actors, ideally with great comedic timing, particularly for the lead roles of Charlotte and George,” said Mike Arseneault, Director and Board Member of the Riverbend Players. “Newcomers are welcome and encouraged to audition – we have close to two months to learn all lines and blocking before the show opens. People interested in auditioning should have a passion for theater and for entertaining others. And fun.”
“Moon Over Buffalo” centers on George and Charlotte Hay, fading stars of the 1950s. At the moment, they’re playing “Private Lives” and “Cyrano De Bergerac” in rep in Buffalo, New York with five actors. On the brink of a disastrous split-up caused by George’s dalliance with a young ingenue, they receive word that they might have one last shot at stardom: Frank Capra is coming to town to see their matinee, and if he likes what he sees, he might cast them in his movie remake of “The Scarlet Pimpernel.” Everything that could go wrong does for George and Charlotte, including a visit from their daughter’s clueless fiancé and hilarious uncertainty about which play they’re actually performing, caused by Charlotte’s deaf, old stage-manager mother who hates George.
“I have performed in this play twice in the past, first in Toronto and then in Portland,” said Arseneault. “It debuted on Broadway in 1995 starring Carol Burnett and Philip Bosco who were both nominees for Lead Actor in a Play. It’s brilliantly written, hilariously funny, and all the zany characters are relatable and make this play a popular favorite for theater groups to perform. Audiences will leave laughing and remember this comedic theater experience,” said Arseneault.
Auditions will consist of cold-readings from the play. All rehearsals and performances will be at the NCRD Performing Arts Center in Nehalem. All roles are volunteer. Riverbend Players is a registered 501 (c) (3) non-profit. Book your audition by emailing the director at mikes.arseneault@gmail.com.
Performances dates are November 1, 2, 3, 8 ,9, and 10. Advance tickets will be available to purchase online at www.tickettomato.com or at the door on performance night, if not sold out. Buy in advance so you won’t be disappointed.
