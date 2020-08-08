Kitchen South is a small restaurant in Cloverdale that serves comfort food. Antonette Lamers also owns Tillamook Antonette’s Kitchen, which is a food cart that serves soups and sandwiches. Antonette’s Kitchen is located at 975 Third Street in Tillamook. Antonette’s Kitchen South is located at 34385 US 101 South in Cloverdale and is open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Lamers graduated from Nestucca High School in 2001 and went to culinary school. She worked in Portland for 13 years at various restaurants, including Portland City Grill, Jake’s Grill and Sanborns, a breakfast restaurant, which recently closed down during COVID-19.
Lamers met her husband, Joel Waits, while in Portland.
“I had a kid in 2012 and wanted to come back here and raise him because I just love this area so much,” Lamers said.
Lamers worked at The Oar House Bar & Grill when her and her family moved back. In 2017, Lamers and Waits got the greenlight for Antonette’s Kitchen and opened for business.
Lamers said she had to find a commissary kitchen for the food cart.
“My mom found out that Katie’s Korner was closing down and she thought this would be a great idea and I loved it,” Lamers said. “Being here when I was in high school brought back a lot of great memories.”
Lamers opened the new restaurant in March and rents the space from The Rusty Cow. Her family still lives in the Cloverdale area, including her grandfather, who she sees regularly. She also sees a lot of friends from high school.
Before COVID-19, people were coming in regularly, Lamers said. She had wanted to work in a four-course meal into the schedule. She hopes to start that when things get back to normal.
Menu items include sandwiches and soups, much like the food cart. The Chop Salad is exclusive to the South location, and Lamers hopes to expand the menu further by adding French onion soup and French dip sandwiches when customers are able to dine in the restaurant again. She also makes her own relish.
“I really can’t wait for it to get back [to normal],” Lamers said. “To have the community here again. I miss that social community gathering.”
Lamers has started doing ice cream sandwiches, made with her homemade cookies, such as snicker doodles. She said she has not done desserts in a while and loves baking cookies and pastries.
Lamers has a waffle cone maker and makes homemade waffle cones to serve with Tillamook ice cream.
Lamers said she is trying to stay focused on desserts and improving the menu. There are some limitations with a takeout only menu.
“I do want to do blueberry cheesecake kind of stuff,” Lamers said. I’m just having hard time finding time to do them with the food cart being so busy.”
Lamers works at the food cart in Tillamook three days a week and at the restaurant two days a week. Waits works a similar schedule, covering the restaurant while she covers the food cart. She does not have a lot of time to be in the back to come up with new ideas right now. Both locations are hiring and are trying to get more employees.
Lamers is a trained chef, traditionally trained in fine dining. Her experience in culinary school was traditional French cooking. She hopes to take her experience into the restaurant with the four-course meal.
“Those pop-up dinners are really something we’re really wanting to do,” Lamers said. “Once we can get that six feet distance out of here, we’re ready to get that going.”
She would like to make house-made pastas and bread.
Stop by Antonette’s Kitchen South to order to go, or call 503-318-6304 to call your order in ahead of time.
