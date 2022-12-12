Alderbrook2.jpg

Patrick Zweifel and his partners have completed a deal to purchase the Alderbrook Golf Course from Dan and Coco LaViolette, signing a letter of intent to purchase the property on December 6, with a closing date set for January 31, 2023.

Zweifel, who owns Oregon Coastal Flowers, plans to upgrade the course and its facilities into an iconic property in Tillamook County.

