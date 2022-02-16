TILLAMOOK, Oregon -- How can tourism contribute to sustainability on the North Coast? How can visitors to our region give of their time, energy, and skill to leave the coast better than they found it? What can tourism partners do to encourage regenerative partnerships between guests and nonprofits?
We invite you to register now for the next public gathering of the North Coast Tourism Management Network, Thursday, February 24 at 10 a.m. on Zoom. We'll discuss these timely questions, and also hear from North Coast partners who are working for sustainability on the North Coast, such as:
CoastWatch
Haystack Rock Awareness Program
Sea Turtles Forever
Seaside Visitors Bureau
Surfrider Foundation
Tillamook Estuaries Partnership
Trailkeepers of Oregon
If you missed it, it’s not too late to check out the network’s January presentation by Serena Bishop Gordon, Sustainability Manager for Visit Bend. These monthly NCTMN gatherings offer a forum for interested community members to hear from partners with a wide range of expertise, both from within and outside our region.
The Network pursues sustainability in tourism through initiatives like our stewardship messaging and public restrooms toolkits, as well as ongoing action teams who encourage positive stewardship behavior, promote car-free transportation options, champion the value of tourism for coastal communities and businesses, and enhance outdoor recreation opportunities.
If your organization offers volunteer opportunities that contribute to sustainability on the North Coast, and would welcome visitors to get involved, contact Karen at northcoastmanager@thepeoplescoast.com.
North Coast Tourism Management Network
The North Coast Tourism Management Network seeks to enhance healthy, collaborative, sustainable relationships between coastal visitors, residents, businesses, and the environment. The Network communicates the value of tourism for our communities while striving to minimize negative impacts of visitation and help guests become excellent stewards of the North Oregon Coast.
The network was formed in 2019 following the North Coast Destination Management Studio program developed and offered by Travel Oregon. NCTMN is a formalized network funded by grants and contributions from partner organizations and housed within a nonprofit 501(c)(6) sponsor, the Oregon Coast Visitors Association.
Contact: Karen Olson
Network Manager, North Coast Tourism Management Network
503-801-7384
