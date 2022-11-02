Pumpkin

A pumpkin carved by Pate.

World renowned pumpkin carver and Netarts local Tim Pate exhibited his craft to the public in support of Tillamook High School lady athletics over the past week.

Pate carved a dozen 75-to-100-pound pumpkins last weekend at the Hydrangea Ranch on Kilchis River Road before completing a commissioned carving of a 502-pound giant pumpkin for Safeway on Wednesday 

Pate Carving

Pate carving a pumpkin at the Hydrangea Ranch.
Carved Giant Pumpkin

The giant pumpkin carved by Pate for Safeway.
0
0
0
0
0


Online Poll

Have you voted yet in the Nov. 8 elections?

You voted:

Online Poll

Have you voted yet in the Nov. 8 elections?

You voted:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.