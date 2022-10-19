Giant Pumpkin

A giant pumpkin carved by Pate

 Photo Courtesy Timothy Pate

Get ready to see world famous pumpkin carver Tim Pate this Saturday and Sunday at the Hydrangea Ranch on Kilchis River Road, carving to benefit Tillamook High School girls’ sports teams.

Pate, who specializes in carving giant pumpkins, will be showing his skills off to the public, carving a giant pumpkin as well as numerous medium sized pumpkins.

