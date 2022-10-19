Get ready to see world famous pumpkin carver Tim Pate this Saturday and Sunday at the Hydrangea Ranch on Kilchis River Road, carving to benefit Tillamook High School girls’ sports teams.
Pate, who specializes in carving giant pumpkins, will be showing his skills off to the public, carving a giant pumpkin as well as numerous medium sized pumpkins.
The medium pumpkins will be available for purchase, with all proceeds going to support the various Cheesemaker lady sports teams.
The event will also feature pumpkin painting and other pumpkin games, in a celebration of the festive squash that will be fun for the whole family.
So bring your family down between noon and 5 p.m. on Saturday or Sunday to celebrate the season and support the Mooks.
The Hydrangea Ranch is located at 9455 Kilchis River Road.
