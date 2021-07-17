Carrie Woods, the 12-year-old daughter of Greg and Melissa Woods of Beaver and the granddaughter of Debbie Tupper of Tillamook, won the title of 2022 Junior Miss Rodeo Oregon at the Junior Miss and Miss Teen Rodeo Oregon Pageant in Tillamook on June 26. She won the categories of Speech, Knowledge, Horsemanship, and Congeniality.
Woods will be a seventh grader at Nestucca Valley Middle School this fall. She was the 2019 Junior Miss Tillamook Rodeo Queen. As Junior Miss Rodeo Oregon, Woods will travel the state of Oregon in 2022 promoting the sport of rodeo in parades, personal appearances, and rodeo events. A date for her coronation fundraiser has not been set.
