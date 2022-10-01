With ‘Sew Little Time,’ go quilt shopping

Colorful fabrics, quilt examples, and sewing supplies line the aisles of Tillamook’s newest quilting store.
Colorful fabrics, quilt examples, and sewing supplies line the aisles of Tillamook’s newest quilting store.
In Debbie Fox’s converted garage, she’s created a quilters oasis.
“I love quilts and I love fabric,” Fox said. “I had wanted to do an online store, but when BJ’s Fabric & Quilts closed in Cloverdale, I thought we needed a brick and mortar store. People are excited because it is at my house so we’re able to keep our prices down.”
Fox opened ‘Sew Little Time’ this summer selling fabric, patterns, completed quilts, and other quilted projects in her 1,200-square foot space.
“I personally like to shop for fabric in person,” Fox said. “I like to see it and feel it. I like to put something together from nothing and have a beautiful, finished product when you’re done.
I wanted to share that love with other people.”
Fox knows what it’s like to be a new quilter and hopes to assist those who wish to learn how to quilt.
“I really try to focus our kits on beginning quilters,” Fox said. “That was something that was really hard for me when I was first starting out: it was really hard to figure out what fabrics go together. We can break down the steps for customers. I think that encourages people to see that they do can it.”
Fox will also start offering classes this fall centered around creating quilted Christmas gifts such as table toppers and bucket hats.
“A lot of people want to know how to quilt, but don’t know how,” Fox said. “They have a sewing machine in the closet, but don’t know how to thread it.”
If that sounds familiar, Fox encourages those who are interested in learning a new skill to reach out via Facebook or stop by the shop for class information. Class sizes will be limited to five people to allow for personalized instruction.
Sew Little Time is located at 10075 S. Prairie Rd , Tillamook. Open Tuesday-Saturday, 10 am – 4 pm.
