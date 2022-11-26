HH NCC Beekeepers Trees.jpg

The Tillamook Beekeepers Association accomplished another successful tree project for 2022.  

Their ongoing ‘Save the Tillamook Honey Bee fund’ provided $2,000 this year, over and above operating expenses to put towards efforts to help these wonderful little creatures.  The primary fund raising for the Tillamook Beekeepers is hive raffles at both the annual Home and Garden Show and the County Fair.  

