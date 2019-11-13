A Cause for Paws is hosting a Winter Wishes for Pups drive from now until Jan. 18.
Items needed for Tillamook K9 Rescue are large towels, clean blankets, quality canned dog food and quality dog treats. Have all towels and blankets in plastic bags.
Items needed for Tillamook Animal Shelter are paper towels, Clorox wipes, pellet cat litter, kitty carriers and treats.
Drop off sites: Zwald Transport Office, 9980 S. Prairie Road, Tillamook
KTIL Radio Station, 170 Third Street West, Tillamook
Tillamook Farmers’ Co-op, 1920 N Main Avenue, Tillamook
