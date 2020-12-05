Registration is now open for winter term classes at Tillamook Bay Community College (TBCC).
If this is your first time enrolling at TBCC as a degree-seeking student, you will need to complete an admissions application, and attend a student orientation session before registering for classes. You can get started online at
www.tillamookbaycc.edu/admissions-registration, or by contacting the Student Services team at studentservices@tillamookbaycc.edu.
TBCC does not require SAT or PSAT scores to enroll. They are an open admission college, which means all students are welcome to attend. Your placement in classes is determined by multiple measures.
Students who have recently taken classes at TBCC can register online after speaking with their advisor.
High school juniors and seniors who are currently enrolled at a Tillamook County high school can take courses at TBCC this winter term and pay no tuition or fees.
To participate, students need to apply for admissions at TBCC by visiting tillamookbaycc.edu. After completing the admissions application they will be emailed a TBCC ID number in 2-3 business days and can begin registering for college courses.
A schedule of credit courses and non-credit community education classes offered throughout the term is available on the TBCC website. Please note that in these times of uncertainty, class schedules may change. TBCC and its community partners will do all they can to keep the community updated as to operations available during the pandemic. The college is committed to the health and safety of the community and will take all necessary precautions to support wellness on campus.
If you need assistance, please contact Student Services at 503-842-8222 ext. 1100.
