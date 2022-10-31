Willamette Connections Academy has been offering an online alternative to in-person, K-12 schooling for Tillamook families throughout the pandemic.
The public, charter school has also proved to be a better alternative for local families whose children are struggling with bullying.
“It’s just been a great experience overall,” said Wendy Kreutzer.
Kreutzer’s daughter, Andi, was having issues with bullying after an early growth spurt. When the administration at Andi’s Tillamook school could not adequately address the issue the Kreutzers started looking for a different option.
“I did a lot of research about online public schools to see which program would work best for us,” Kreutzer said.
Willamette Connections Academy offers a mix of flexibility and accountability, with only one daily live lesson with a teacher complimented by online materials and assignments.
The school also offers frequent field trips and group activities for students, to promote social connections amongst its students.
Founded in 2019, Willamette Connections Academy’s enrollment soared from 50 to over 2,000 by the beginning of the 2020 school year.
Currently, the school has just over 1,000 students enrolled and is always accepting new enrollments.
“It’s just been a great experience overall between the teachers and the curriculum and Andi’s response to it,” Kreutzer said.
