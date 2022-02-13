Celebrating their 73nd Valentine’s Day together, Gerald (Jerry) and Marcella May Tichenor said their mutual passion for music brought them together.
“In 1948, I was walking in the halls of Northwest Christian College (NCC) and heard someone playing the piano really well,” Jerry said. Inside one of the music halls he found Marcella playing the piano for a group of young men in one of the classrooms. “I waited there in the back until all of the men left and asked her if she would consider playing for me while I sang at church. That’s how it all started,” Jerry recounted.
Jerry was born in Hollywood, California and after serving in the Navy during WWII he decided to attend Northwest Christian College (NCC) in Eugene, Oregon. He wanted to study music and education. That same year, Marcella Irwin, born in Portland, set out to study music and education at NCC.
As fate would have it, their relationship grew from friendship to marriage. Together they have 4 children; Mark, Cheryl, Lori and Karen. They spent their life teaching in the schools and sharing their love of music with various churches across the United States. When asked to give advice to other Valentine’s out there Marella said “There’s no secret, I guess it just kinda worked out for us.”
After a long pause for thought, Jerry chimed in and said, “Well, you have to have trust. I think having confidence in one another is the key.”
The couple retired in Rockaway Beach in the 90s and they currently reside in Tillamook.
