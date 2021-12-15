In January 2021, Wild Grocery & Cafe received a $10,000 grant from Tillamook County Visitors Association and the Tillamook County Creamery Association to feature local growers, ranchers, makers and small business owners throughout the North Coast of Oregon. 100% of the grant funds were invested in local companies including media agency Deer Island Studio, utilizing the talents of its owners Trav Williams and Ryan Pedersen, music producer Chris Moncrieffe of Drop Dead Ugly Studio, video editor Christian Simmons, videographer Nathan Holstedt, and voiceover artist Christina Pfister. Kelley Roy, Wild’s Marketing Director, wrote and directed the series, which also includes a short documentary about the history of Wild (formerly Mother Natures) that will premiere on YouTube at 7 p.m. Dec. 17.
The video series features local and regional purveyors carried at Wild Grocery & Cafe in Manzanita, including Art & Channel, The Columbia Bar, North Fork 53 Communitea, Nehalem River Ranch, The Salmonberry, River City Flower Farms, Moon River Farm, Circe's Garden, Tre-Fin and Dragonsong Farm & Apiary. The series will be released over the next four months on their Instagram and Facebook @wildmanzanita and posted to their website wildmanzanita.com
Follow along and learn about new featured products, special promotions and pop-up events. Wild Grocery & Cafe is owned and operated by long time North Coast resident Natasha Stevens, whose philosophy of supporting locally grown food, local businesses and community organizations pairs well with her desire to serve residents and visitors alike with healthy, organic, made from scratch food and beverages.
Stop by Wild, 298 Laneda Avenue, Manzanita, Oregon, Tuesday through Sunday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. to do your grocery shopping, support local businesses, growers and makers, and to meet new friends and neighbors, in a safe and supportive community environment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.