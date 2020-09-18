Justin Bailie and Ashley Mersereau have always been creative.
For years, Bailie has worked as a freelance photographer while Mersereau has created jewelry.
But now, they’re bring their creativity together.
“We’ve both been working separately, but we’ve always collaborated and served as each other sounding board. But it’s exciting to come together and create something tangible,” Bailie said. “The Beehive [in Nehalem] reached out and presented the opportunity to rent her space and it was too good of an opportunity to pass up.”
Wild Coast Goods, a small shop and gallery, opened in Nehalem last month. Shoppers will find handmade goods including jewelry, art, photography, plants, flowers, and woodwork.
“We’re really excited to be here and be open,” Mersereau said. “It’s something we always daydreamed about. We’ve both been working from home for a decade plus. I was interested in in having a job and a place where I interact with the public…to have a space that you create and people walk in and you interact with them in person.”
Both Bailie’s and Mersereau work will be for sale as well as work from other local creatives.
“The roster of artists and things you see in there will constantly be changing,” Mersereau said. “The best thing to do is to follow us on Instagram to see what’s new in the store. We also don’t want it to be too fancy. We want to keep it gritty; it is Nehalem.”
Wild Coast Goods is located at 35870 7th Street in Nehalem. Current business hours are Thursday – Sunday, 11 am – 4 pm.
“What we hope to do is add something to the community and share some art and beauty to the world when things are really hard,” said Mersereau. “That’s really been reflective in the things as people come in and are hungry for it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.