The White Clover Grange invites the community to A Garden Affaire on Saturday March 26 from 10 am to 3 pm. This traditional springtime event, a kick off to the 2022 gardening season, features local vendors selling vegetables, plant starts, flowers, microgreens, native plants and baked goods. The Sharpenater will be on hand to spruce up your tools.
At noon, Hope Stanton of Aldervale Native Plants will give a talk and answer questions, and at 1 pm Teresa Retzlaff of 46 North Farm in Olney will share her experiences with “dry land” farming and gardening. (Suggested donation for Teresa's talk is $10). The Nehalem Garden Club will host a seed exchange featuring some free packaged seeds as well as seeds collected by local gardeners. Community members with seeds to share are encouraged to bring them and trade.
And, the White Clover Grange is proud to announce the relocation of the Shelly Bowe Memorial “HomeGrown” farm stand, previously located in the parking lot of Kendras River Inn. Opening for it’s third season, we expect to be open for this event, stocked up with early garden needs.
Join in this spring celebration by bringing canned goods to donate to our local food pantries.
The Grange is located at 36585 Highway 53, about 2 miles north of the Mohler Coop.
For more information, please check the Grange website: www.whiteclovergrange.org
CONTACT: Vivi Tallman, Grange President, White Clover Grange, 503-739-5581
