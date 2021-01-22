Join the Oregon State University Extension Fire Program from 3-4:30 p.m. Jan. 25 for a special webinar to learn what you can do to take action and become wildfire adapted. Special guests will also join the webinar from the Wildfire Adapted Partnership (a Colorado non-profit) and the Oregon Department of Forestry.
Last summer’s wildfire events impacted many Oregonians. These events reminded us how important it is to plan and be prepared for wildfire, even in our coastal communities.
What can we do? Who can help? How do we strive to build wildfire adapted and prepared communities?
Planning and preparing for wildfire can feel like a massive endeavor and every community is unique. We do not have to do this on our own. We can learn from our neighbors, whether they are down the road, in a different county, or even in a different western state.
For this webinar, the Extension Fire Program invited partners from southwest Colorado to tell their story. Learn how one community was affected by wildfires in 2002 and about their journey to rebuild and take action to save their lives and property from wildfire. They will also reveal the impact their actions had on subsequent wildfires in their communities.
What you will learn:
· How other communities in the west have adapted to living with fire
· Tools and resources available to help you prepare for wildfire
· How to engage your neighbors and build capacity to strengthen your wildfire adapted community
This webinar is the first of a series from the OSU Extension Fire Program. This series will focus on wildfire preparedness including how to make your home and property more resilient to wildfire, how to work individually and as a community, and more.
Details:
Webinar- When Wildfire Hits: One Community's Journey to Recovery
Date and time- Jan. 25 from 3 - 4:30 p.m. (PST)
Cost- This is a free program
Register:
Online- https://beav.es/Jq4
Phone- 503-655-8631
Background: The Oregon State University (OSU) Forestry and Natural Resources Program is an OSU Extension Service program serving woodland owners and stewards, forest products industry and workforce, Christmas tree growers, agencies and municipalities, and outdoor enthusiasts. With access to the latest research and innovations at Oregon State and other institutions, we serve you with a local, regional, and statewide presence. Our team is comprised of foresters and social scientists, specialists in forest insect and disease, wildfire, ecology and natural history, business and public policy, timber harvesting, watersheds and fish, wildlife, wood products and manufacturing. Our diverse backgrounds and interests allow us to work closely as a team to help you find answers no matter your question. We serve as a trusted voice on forest collaborative groups and community-based partnerships across the state using our independent and objective scientific expertise and facilitation skills to help solve complicated issues.
