Wheeler supports preparedness

According to attendees, Wheeler’s Second Community Preparedness event on Sunday, July 16th, was a big success. Residents, kids, dogs and volunteers gathered in Wheeler’s Upper Park to greet neighbors old and new.
Sponsored by the Wheeler Emergency Team, the Wheeler Ice Cream Social helped raise awareness – getting precious information to households, supporting families in doing easy (even fun) things to become more prepared for any emergency.
Attendees gathered under warm skies to enjoy the world-class views and globally renowned Tillamook Ice Cream sandwiches. Local EVCNB organizer, Paul Knight, said, “We are so grateful for the support shown by local and area businesses. The Tillamook County Creamery Association was particularly generous and helpful. ‘It takes a village’ isn’t just important for survival in a major disaster. It works for community picnics, too,” laughs Knight. “Nearly every business in Wheeler offered terrific prizes for our drawings.”
Besides Tillamook Creamery, prizes were donated by Wheeler Station, Wheeler Treasures, Pelican and Piper, Bayview Liquor, The Roost Café, Handy Creek Baker, Neah-kah-nie Smoker and Wheeler on the Bay Lodge. The Grand Prize of a fully loaded Emergency Go-bag was provided by Emergency Volunteer Corp of Nehalem Bay. Wheeler Emergency Team Vice-chair, Heidi Stacks, remarked, “We are so blessed with a caring community. More than 150 volunteer hours went into planning and producing this event, which actually cost only $200. We know these folks can also be depended upon in the event of an actual emergency.”
Organizers wanted attendees to understand and actually see the emergency supplies and equipment which the City of Wheeler has built up over the past several years. They also want people to understand what they can and must do for themselves and their neighbors – things that the City cannot provide.
“It’s important that people understand that the City can only help out for a short period. In a major event, we might be on our own for quite a while. Next time we do a social event, we’ll prepare for twice as many people. It was really fun seeing neighbors connect,” says Knight. “We want future events like this one to be something that everyone looks forward to.”
If you’d like more information about how to prepare your family, yourself and your neighborhood, visit the EVCNB website at : http://evcnb.org or contact: Paul.knight@evcnb.org or 503-730-2421.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.