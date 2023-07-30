Wheeler supports preparedness
Contributed photo

According to attendees, Wheeler’s Second Community Preparedness event on Sunday, July 16th, was a big success.  Residents, kids, dogs and volunteers gathered in Wheeler’s Upper Park to greet neighbors old and new. 

Sponsored by the Wheeler Emergency Team, the Wheeler Ice Cream Social helped raise awareness – getting precious information to households, supporting families in doing easy (even fun) things to become more prepared for any emergency.

