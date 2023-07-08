Looking for a family fun option for a Sunday afternoon in mid-July? Bring your lawn chairs, meet new friends, and have some fun, while celebrating the picturesque town of Wheeler.
Billed as a city-wide event for all ages, Wheeler locals and guests are invited to come to Wheeler’s Upper Park from 2-4pm on Sunday, July 16th. Sponsors will provide FREE Tillamook ice cream, informative displays, and free prize drawings from local businesses.
The event is an opportunity for local residents to get to know one another better while offering useful, interesting information to help people understand what the City can (and can’t) do to help in large-scale emergencies caused by road closures, weather, tsunami, fire, or earthquake. Information will be available to support families in becoming better prepared. Topics include ‘Emergency Camping’ at Home, How to Create an Emergency ‘Grab and Go’ Bag, Caring for Pets, Where to Go, How to Get Official Information, Finding Safe Shelter, Emergency Water and Sanitation. Attendees will be able to inspect the City’s new emergency InStove, the new “AquaMundo” emergency water purification system, and the contents of the new Neighborhood Blue Barrels. Tours will also be given for the new emergency storage and communications facility now located in Upper Park.
Organized by the Wheeler Citizen Emergency Preparedness Planning Group in partnership with the City of Wheeler, the Emergency Volunteer Corps of Nehalem Bay, and the Tillamook Creamery Association, the event will highlight the value of working together to prepare for the inevitable weather events and natural disasters that can affect our rural area.
Wheeler Emergency Team Chair, Paul Knight, spoke directly to why it’s important for every household and neighborhood to prepare for emergencies. “While our small town is doing what we can with very limited resources, we know that our greatest resource is our community, and our willingness to care for one another if the need arises. If there’s a regional disaster, emergency services will be directed toward the big population centers, so folks in small towns like Wheeler may be on their own for quite a while. There are many small things that we can do as individuals and families, but perhaps the most important thing is simply to know our neighbors. And knowing our neighbors can make life in Wheeler better and more fulfilling every day.”
The Upper Park is located just off Hospital Road, near the Nehalem Bay Health Center (Rinehart Clinic) in Wheeler. Pets on a leash are welcome. An amazing view, ample parking, and play equipment will be provided.
