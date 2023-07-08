Ice cream
Metro Creative Connection

Looking for a family fun option for a Sunday afternoon in mid-July? Bring your lawn chairs, meet new friends, and have some fun, while celebrating the picturesque town of Wheeler. 

Billed as a city-wide event for all ages, Wheeler locals and guests are invited to come to Wheeler’s Upper Park from 2-4pm on Sunday, July 16th.  Sponsors will provide FREE Tillamook ice cream, informative displays, and free prize drawings from local businesses.

