A few harvests got off to a slower start thanks to rain through June. But since then, the warm sun has encouraged a bountiful harvest. Here’s a short list of what you'll find available from local farmers now:
- Huckleberries (Yes! - and often foraged)
- Beets (for salads, pickling and canning)
- Cauliflower and broccoli
- Pumpkins (toward the end of the month)
And don’t forget all the other foodie goodies available: jams, coffee, bakery, candies, tea, meats and fish.
Need help finding a farmer’s market? Find one near you on the North Coast Food Trail website:
