The Tillamook Beekeepers Association’s main focus is to practice and educate the public about sustaining honey bees. Everyone loves sweet local honey and honey bees are the most important part of the pollination process.
“We do this by improving our own beekeeping practices and we seek to help others do the same,” said Brad York, the associations president. “We exist to promote the study, science, and art of keeping honey bees and to provide education, encouragement and mentoring to beekeepers in the Tillamook region of Oregon. Introducing the importance and gentleness of honey bees to children and adults, who are not beekeepers, is just one of our many important goals.”
For the last four years the association has built and raffled off a special bee hive so the lucky winner could start producing the sweet nectar in their own backyards.
“This year, in concert with the creamery, we created two hives with boxes replicating loaves of cheese,” York said. “Sharp Cheddar, Medium Cheddar, and Medium White Cheddar. Keeping the look of Tillamook and Cheese, the boxes are topped off with a hand-crafted cover designed to resemble a barn.” (Rick Stelzig designed and built the bard top and the other parts of the hive).
“Of course, it’s all about saving the bee. The funds go towards our ongoing efforts to work with the Tillamook community,” York added.
Both hives will be raffled off at the Tillamook County Fair, but you may buy tickets now.
Each primary winner of this raffle will receive one of the beautifully handcrafted 10 frame beehives, including a unique one-of-a-kind barn top, two-deep boxes with 20 deep frames and foundations, tow medium supers with 20 medium frames and foundations, a vented Vivaldi board, screened bottom with drawer style white board, and hive stand. The value of each hive is estimated at $750.
Each primary winner will also receive a one-year membership in the Tillamook Beekeeper Association valued at $20.
Secondary prizes of two gift certificates for the Tillamook Creamery ($100 each) and two gift certificates for ($50 each) are also to be raffled.
Tickets are on sale now on tillamookbeekeepers.org for $5 or a bundle of 5 for $20.
One hive is currently on display at the creamery in the market. The other is displayed at the TCCA Farm Store.
