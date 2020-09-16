Have you been into the Tillamook County Pioneer Museum (TCPM) lately? You will see a new exhibit, and also a new face.
Tim Morris is the new executive director at TCPM. He started July 1, and on July 10, the museum safely reopened after being closed due to COVID.
Morris comes to TCPM from Detroit. He has worked in the museum industry for the past 20 years, and during that time spent about seven years at Evergreen Museum in McMinnville. When the TCPM job opened up – his family jumped at the chance to be back in Oregon. They love it here.
So, what’s new at TCPM? Familiar programs will still be offered, albeit with a twist this year. Like the popular speaker series – being offered via Zoom.
The 100th year anniversary of the women’s suffrage exhibit is currently on display. It was supposed to kickoff in March, but COVID changed that. Thankfully, this exhibit has been extended up until the Festival of Trees in December.
The Festival of Trees will happen, but it will be a multi-day event this year instead of the usual one night gala. Check the Tillamook County Pioneer Museum Facebook page or tcpm.org for additional details on exhibits or events.
Kilchis Point Reserve (KPR) is back open to the public. The brief closure during COVID-19 offered some time for necessary minor maintenance and upkeep, like rebricking the approach. KPR continues to be a safe respite for people wanting to get out of the house into the outdoors.
With it’s well maintained walking trails, and interesting tidbits of local information peppered along the way, the reserve makes for a great outing. This gem is such an amazing way to experience and learn about our area. If you think you may be physically unable to walk the trails, there is a golf cart available to reserve for two people maximum (plus the driver). Just contact TCPM 24 hours in advance to reserve @ 503-842-4553.
There is currently a two-year plan for Wi-Fi at the bird watching gazebo, which will allow a camera for online viewing. TCPM loves the birds on the bay and are very excited about this – check back for progress updates.
TCPM is open from 10 a.m. 0 4 p.m. Tuesday – Sunday and adhere to state mandated social distancing requirements (masks required and 6 feet apart). They are currently recruiting for volunteers for the front desk; even just a few hours a month is a big help and much appreciated. Contact Ruby for additional details @ 503.842.4553 or ruby@tcpm.org
KPR is open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week, and can always use volunteers as well. Don’t forget to sign in. Please include your name, where you’re from, how many in your party (including pets) – it helps with grant funding. Thank you.
