The Spring Whale Watch Week event returns to the coast Saturday, March 21, through Sunday, March 29, to celebrate the more than 25,000 Gray whales expected to migrate north past Oregon over the next few months.
Trained volunteers will be stationed from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. each day at some of the best whale watching sites on the coast, ready to help visitors spot the whales and to answer questions about the animals.
Due to lower volunteer turnout this year, not all sites will be staffed by volunteers or park rangers. Check the whale watch webpage for the latest information and updates before you head to the coast.
Whale spotters can also visit the newly-renovated Whale Watching Center in Depoe Bay; it will be open 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. daily. The center features interactive whale exhibits and panoramic ocean views.
A live stream of whale activity in Depoe Bay returns this spring too; watch it on the Oregon State Parks YouTube channel each day during the event or catch the archived streams throughout the week.
In light of the evolving COVID-19 situation, Oregon Parks and Recreation Department is prioritizing visitor health and will not provide shared binoculars at viewing sites. Visitors are encouraged to stay home if they are feeling sick.
Gray whales migrate north along the coast annually during spring, following a route to Alaskan waters after spending the winter in the warm lagoons off the coast of Baja, Mexico. Many of the Gray whales will be accompanied by their new calves, born during the winter. The first large groups of whales swim by Oregon mid-March and the migratory stream typically continues into June.
Whale Watching in Tillamook County
Cape Kiwanda State Natural Area
Cape Lookout State Park
Cape Meares State Scenic Viewpoint
Neahkahnie Mountain Historic Marker
Whale Watching in Clatsop County
Fort Stevens State Park – Peter Iredale Shipwreck
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.