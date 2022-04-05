A presentation will be provided at the start of the meeting, then verbal comments will be accepted. Please note, there will be no question-and-answer session as part of the meeting. Please direct any questions before or after the meeting to Michelle McMullin, Michelle.McMullin@noaa.gov.
Virtual Public Meeting: Wednesday, April 6
1:00–3:00 p.m. PST (with option to extend to 4:00 p.m. if needed)
Zoom Meeting Registration Link: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_tjJXMok4SVKbsGIsBKkj7g
Join Day-Of (No Registration Necessary): https://www.zoom.us, Webinar ID: 869 7514 9889, Passcode: 271390
Join by Phone: 888-788-0099 (toll free), Webinar ID: 869 7514 9889, Passcode: 271390
Registration: Please register to join the public meeting by using the link above and indicate if you plan to provide verbal public comment. Pre-registered speakers will be called upon first in order of registration. Upon registration, you will receive a confirmation email with your custom Zoom link, and two meeting email reminders (1 day and 1 hour before the meeting).
Please note that pre-registration is not necessary. You may also join the meeting day-of and indicate during the meeting if you wish to provide public comment.
Verbal Comments: Verbal public comments will be limited to three minutes per person. If three minutes is too short a time for the full comment, written comments of any length may be submitted.
Accommodations: If you need special accommodations to access the Virtual Public Meeting, please contact Michelle McMullin, 541- 957-3378 or Michelle.McMullin@noaa.gov, at least 5 business days prior to the meeting.
