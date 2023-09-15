Werner Beef & Brew, in collaboration with Tillamook Athletics, played host to a fundraiser parking lot party on Friday, August 18. The event featured ticketed activities such as a mechanical bull, axe throwing (courtesy of Portland Axe Throwers) and a dunk tank.
The dunk tank was a huge hit and provided participants the opportunity to dunk various athletics program coaches. Other activities included a bounce house (popular with the 10 and under crowd) and rockin’ live music from two bands: Scott Casey’s Nü: 80’s Dance Party and Hair Attack.
“Sports, and the Tillamook Athletics Program, have been a huge part of our family, with generations of Werner youth participating in the program,” explains Sadie Rider, VP of Operations with Werner Family Brands and daughter of Ken Werner. “It was a no-brainer for us to host this kind of event and to continue to show our support for Cheesemaker Athletics.”
No event at Werner’s would be complete without a twist, and the evening had a couple that took the crowd by surprise. The first was the surprise celebration of Ken Werner’s 60th birthday, complete with birthday cake for all from SaraSota’s and a rousing chorus of ‘Happy Birthday,’ led by Scott Casey on keyboard. The second twist was the announcement that, in keeping true to the ‘Ken Werner way of taking a relatively simple plan and going completely over the top,’ Werner Beef & Brew would be donating, not 10% (as was previously advertised), but 100% of the sales from the day to Tillamook Athletics.
“Receiving support from our local business owners means a lot to our student athletes,” said Lonnie Eggert, Tillamook High School Athletic Director. “This gift from Ken Werner, and the Werner family, will go a long way to strengthening our program this year. To Ken, I say ‘thank you for all you have done and continue to do for THS Athletics and this community’. Go Mooks!”
All in all, the donation from Werner Beef & Brew totaled $10,000 and change, giving Tillamook Athletics a great boost at the kickoff of the 2023-2024 season.
And they’re not done yet! Werner Beef & Brew looks forward to hosting pop-up Pep Rally events during this year’s Football season. Attendees can expect an energizing display of Cheesemaker spirit with exhibitions from THS Cheer and Pep Band during these events. During the Pep Rally, a percentage of the sales on Werner’s Tilly and Mook Burgers will be donated to the Athletics fund. Make sure to follow Werner Beef & Brew on Facebook for more details.
Werner Beef & Brew is a local meat market, restaurant and tap room featuring pub fare and Werner Brewing Company’s small-batch craft brews on tap. Celebrating over 5 years of business, the Beef & Brew is a hidden gem a bit off the beaten path. Grab a table inside or sit outside on the patio, with heated and covered seats available. Family and pet friendly, there’s a little something for everyone on the menu with a comfortable, relaxed atmosphere.
