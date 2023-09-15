grant
Werner Beef & Brew, in collaboration with Tillamook Athletics, played host to a fundraiser parking lot party on Friday, August 18. The event featured ticketed activities such as a mechanical bull, axe throwing (courtesy of Portland Axe Throwers) and a dunk tank.

The dunk tank was a huge hit and provided participants the opportunity to dunk various athletics program coaches. Other activities included a bounce house (popular with the 10 and under crowd) and rockin’ live music from two bands: Scott Casey’s Nü: 80’s Dance Party and Hair Attack.

