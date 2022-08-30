Moon River CSA 2022

After a long, snail-paced spring, we are finally in the season of bountiful garden harvests. For those of you who sign up for Community Supported Agriculture (CSA) shares from a local farm, or if you shop at a local roadside farm stand, you may be relishing all the summer produce. OR, you may be encountering vegetables that are unfamiliar to you and/or wondering how in the world you can possibly use that much zucchini.

A typical August CSA share will likely include carrots, cabbage, tomatoes, basil, zucchini (lots of zucchini!), and maybe an alien-looking orb known as kohlrabi. It can be a challenge to figure out what to do with too many zucchinis or with unusual vegetables that are not a part of your usual diet. 

0
0
0
0
0


Online Poll

Do you believe Oceanside should incorporate?

You voted:

Online Poll

Do you believe Oceanside should incorporate?

You voted:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.