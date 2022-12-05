Wellness: What does sleep have to do with Diabetes?

Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

Diabetes is a chronic health condition that affects more than 30 million Americans and is the 7th leading cause of death in the United States.  Most of us know how important weight control, exercise, and nutrition are in controlling blood sugars. What impact does sleep have?

Sleep is extremely important in maintaining our body’s performance, not only physically and mentally, but also down to the body’s chemical balances. Diabetes, whether type 1 or 2, comes down to an imbalance of the insulin and blood sugar relationship.

0
0
0
0
0


Online Poll

Did you get started on your Christmas shopping?

You voted:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Online Poll

Did you get started on your Christmas shopping?

You voted: