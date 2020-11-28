You are not alone if you have been feeling more stressed than usual. This additional stress is likely a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. One way to cope with stress is to utilize stress coping strategies. These strategies can be used as a tool to manage current and future stress that you may encounter.
Here are five coping strategies that may help you manage stress:
Journal writing: Journal writing can help to reduce stress levels. This coping strategy can be done in many ways, such as: recording daily events, creative writing, gratitude journaling, goal tracking, or journal prompts. If you are looking to learn about other ways that you can document what you are experiencing during this time, I encourage you to read this article https://www.nytimes.com/2020/04/15/learning/12-ideas-for-writing-through-the-pandemic-with-the-new-york-times.html.
Physical activity: Physical activity helps your body release endorphins which can make you feel good. Individuals of all ages can benefit from physical activity. To ensure physical activity will be sustainable in your life, choose exercises that you enjoy. If you are looking for some ideas of how to be active, I would recommend visiting the Tillamook County Wellness blog at https://tillamookcountywellness.org/move-well/.
Breathing Exercises: Breathing exercises are a good way to lower stress. These exercises are great because you can do them almost anywhere. To learn more about breathing exercises, I recommend this article https://www.washingtonpost.com/archive/lifestyle/wellness/2000/05/02/breathe/16c8ec0b-71e7-47ec-8c88-4f6df47b896f/.
Do something you enjoy: Take time each day to do something that you enjoy. Try scheduling enjoyable activities the same way as you would schedule an appointment. If you are interested in learning about hobbies that lower stress, I recommend this article: https://www.verywellmind.com/top-stress-reliever-hobbies-3144592.
Have a conversation: Having conversations with others can allow you to get emotional support. You can connect with anyone that you trust, such as family members, friends, or a faith leader. If you do not feel comfortable opening up to someone you know, you may want to consider speaking with a health professional. A health professional is trained to help a person improve physical or/and mental health. Examples of these professionals include: physician, nurse, and counselor. If you would like to learn more about health services in Tillamook County visit: https://www.tillamookheadlightherald.com/community/2019-best-of-health/article_07179d02-4fee-11e9-ab92-dbc82ba900e2.html. Another way to get emotional support is through a support group. These groups are facilitated by either peers or health professionals. These groups allow participants to participate in whatever way they feel comfortable. Support groups are ideal for people who want to talk with individuals that have similar lived experiences. One support group that I would like to highlight is the Tillamook Family Counseling Center’s COVID-19 support group. If you would like to learn more about the group call (503)842-8201.
I hope you have found this article helpful. If you would like to learn more about stress coping strategies be sure to follow the Tillamook County Wellness’s #COPEWELL campaign by following Tillamook County Wellness on Facebook or by visiting https://tillamookcountywellness.org/.
