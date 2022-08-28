Make the most of the sunny weather and drop in at one of the Tillamook County Skate Parks! There are three parks to choose from with different features that will appeal to different types of skaters: The Bay City Skate Park in Bay City, Tillamook Skatepark at Goodspeed park, and the newest addition down in south county at the Pacific City Community Park.

The skatepark at Goodspeed Park features both street and transition. A transition of varying heights and a flat wall extension stretch across the west end of the park. The park also features an A-frame combo, grind rails and a 4’-6’ bowl, with 7’ pocket.

0
0
0
0
0


Online Poll

What are your plans for Labor Day?

You voted:

Online Poll

What are your plans for Labor Day?

You voted:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.