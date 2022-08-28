Make the most of the sunny weather and drop in at one of the Tillamook County Skate Parks! There are three parks to choose from with different features that will appeal to different types of skaters: The Bay City Skate Park in Bay City, Tillamook Skatepark at Goodspeed park, and the newest addition down in south county at the Pacific City Community Park.
The skatepark at Goodspeed Park features both street and transition. A transition of varying heights and a flat wall extension stretch across the west end of the park. The park also features an A-frame combo, grind rails and a 4’-6’ bowl, with 7’ pocket.
The Pacific City Skatepark opened in the Spring of 2021, a project that was supported by the Nestucca Valley Community Alliance. The concrete bowl features a full bowl with various features, including a dory boat created from a mold made from the dory boat that sank in Pacific City in an accident on March 12, 2021.
Skateboards can be bought pre-assembled, or you can buy all of the pieces and put it together yourself. Pre-assembled boards are best for beginners, until you decide if skateboarding is really for you. If you are putting your own board together, you’ll need a deck (the board itself), grip tape for the top of the deck so your feet don’t slip, 2 trucks (the metal parts that are the axles of the wheels), 4 wheels, and 2 bearings per wheel (these keep the wheels spinning on the truck’s axle). Before each time you ride, make sure your trucks are tightened and your wheels are spinning properly. Don’t forget to wear a helmet, knee and elbow pads, and wrist guards. It’s important that your helmet is approved by one of the groups who test helmets to see which ones are the best: the Snell B-95 standard is best for skateboarding helmets. Non-slippery shoes are a good idea too, so you can have better control of your board.
Before you ride, make sure you give your board a safety check to make sure everything is put together correctly. Always wear all of your protective gear including a helmet, knee and elbow pads, and wrist guards. If you do tricks with your board, you may also want to wear gloves to protect your hands from the pavement. If you’re just starting out, skate on a smooth, flat surface so you can practice keeping control of your board. And no matter how experienced you are — never hold on to the back of a moving vehicle! It’s best to skate out of the way of traffic and other people (skate parks are great places to skate). But if you are skating in streets near your house, be aware of cars and people around you, and stay out of their way. Also, once the sun sets, it’s a good idea to put up your board for the night, since skating in the dark can be dangerous.
If you’re just starting out, follow these steps to develop your skateboarding skills. Put one foot on the board, toward the front, with the other on the ground. Push off the ground with your foot and put it on the rear of the board while you glide. Push again when you slow down. If you start going too fast, step off the board with your back foot. To turn, shift your weight to your back foot so that the front truck lifts off the ground and then move your body in the direction you want to go — the board will go with you.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.