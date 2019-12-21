Photo and recipe: Foodhero.org
Time for preparation (including preparation and cooking:
Prep time: 20 minutes
Cooking time: 30 minutes
Makes: 8 cups
Ingredients
1 Tablespoon oil
1 pound boneless, skinless chicken breasts, cut bite-sized
1 onion, chopped
1 1⁄2 teaspoons garlic powder or 6 cloves garlic
2 cans (15.5 ounces each) white beans, rinsed and drained
1 can (14.5 ounces) chicken broth (see notes)
2 cans (4 ounces each) chopped mild green chilies
1 teaspoon ground cumin
1 teaspoon dried oregano leaves
1⁄2 teaspoon pepper
1⁄4 teaspoon cayenne pepper
1 cup sour cream
1⁄2 cup nonfat or 1% milk
Directions
Heat oil in a large saucepan; sauté the chicken, onion and garlic until chicken is no longer pink.
Add the beans, broth, chilies and seasonings.
Bring to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer uncovered, for 30 minutes.
Remove from the heat; stir in sour cream and milk.
Refrigerate leftovers within 2 hours.
Notes
Broth can be canned or made using bouillon. For each cup of broth use 1 cup very hot water and 1 teaspoon or 1 cube bouillon.
Instead of chicken use turkey or 2 cups of cooked beans.
Cook your own dry beans. One can (15 ounces) is about 1 1/2 to 1 3/4 cups drained beans.
