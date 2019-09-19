Recipe Source: Recipe and photo from www.FoodHero.org
Number of servings: 12
Time for preparation (including preparation and cooking): 55 min
Ingredients:
3⁄4 cup low-fat cheddar cheese, shredded
1 cup green onion or onion, chopped (1 medium onion)
1 cup broccoli, chopped
1 cup tomatoes, diced
2 cups nonfat or 1% milk
4 eggs
1 cup baking mix (for biscuits or pancakes)
1 teaspoon italian seasoning (or dried leaf basil and oregano)
1⁄2 teaspoon salt
1⁄2 teaspoon pepper
Directions
1. Heat oven to 375 degrees. Lightly spray or oil 12 muffin cups.
2. Sprinkle cheese, onions, broccoli and tomatoes in muffin cups.
3. Place remaining ingredients in a bowl and beat until smooth. Pour egg mixture over other ingredients in muffin cups.
4. Bake until golden brown or until knife inserted in center comes out clean, 35-40 minutes. Cool 5 minutes.
5. Refrigerate leftovers within 2 hours.
Notes
• Try chopped zucchini or mushrooms as part of the vegetables
• Use any variety of cheese your family enjoys
• Bake in a pie pan instead of muffin cups (baking time will be longer)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.